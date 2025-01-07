Kurdish PM Barzani with Turkiye’s Erdogan: Syria situation on the table

2025-01-07 19:50:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, KurdistanRegion (KRI) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with Turkish President RecepTayyip Erdogan at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, as part of his officialvisit to Turkiye.

According to a statement from theKurdistan Regional Government (KRG), “both sides discussed ways to strengthenbilateral relations between the Kurdistan Region and Turkiye, as well as thelatest developments in Iraq and the broader region, particularly the situationin Syria.”

The two sides reportedly emphasizedthe need to “resolve outstanding issues between the KRG and the federalgovernment based on the constitution and to address obstacles hindering theexport of the KRI's oil.”

After meeting with Barzani, Erdoganstated, according to Turkish media, “There is no room for terroristorganizations in the future of the new Syria… We are working to prevent recentdevelopments from destabilizing the region."

“Ankara places great importance onpreserving Iraq's stability and security, especially in light of the currentdevelopments in Syria,” he added.

Shifting to the economic aspect, theTurkish president emphasized the need to implement projects aimed at enhancingthe region's stability and prosperity, particularly the “logistics” DevelopmentRoad Project, which will connect Europe and the Gulf and create 100,000 jobs inits first phase.

Earlier today, PM Barzani arrived inAnkara for an official visit aimed at addressing a range of important issues,including energy cooperation in oil and gas sectors, security andcounterterrorism efforts, economic ties to boost trade and investment, and thesituation in Syria.

During his visit, Barzani held ameeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, where they discussed“strengthening bilateral relations between the Kurdistan Region and Turkiye, aswell as addressing the latest developments in Iraq and the broader region,” asper a statement from the KRG.