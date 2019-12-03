Home
Iraq
Baghdad
Kirkuk
Kurdistan
Oil
Basra
Erbil
Mosul
Parliament
Government
ISIS
Videos
Photos
عربي
|
كوردى
Home
›
Baghdad Post
›
Rockets hit base hosting U.S. forces in western Iraq
Rockets hit base hosting U.S. forces in western Iraq
2019/12/03 | 22:50
(Hatha al-Youm |
Iraq News
)- Five rockets landed on Tuesday on Ain al-Asad airbase, which hosts U.S. forces in Anbar province in western Iraq, an Iraqi military statement
All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓
TRENDING News
Baghdad
|
Ramadi
|
Kirkuk
|
Najaf
|
Basra
|
Erbil
|
Karbala
|
Diyala
|
Tikrit
|
sulaymaniyah
|
Dohuk
|
Maysan
|
Nasiriyah
|
Mosul
|
Diwaniya
|
Halabja
|
Babylon
|
Wasit
|
Muthanna
|
Baiji
|
Fallujah
|
Daesh
|
Tigris
|
Kurdistan
|
Iraq
|
Hashid
|
al-Baghdadi
|
Gold
|
Dinar
|
Weather
Latest News Today
Iraqi Cabinet decisions: Dec. 3, 2019
Trump says China trade deal might have to wait for 2020 election
Lebanon's Hariri backs businessman Khatib for prime minister
Iraq: Iraq: Mental health support for Kurdish refugees fleeing Syria
Masoud Barzani discusses IDPs and Refugees in Kurdistan Region with UAE Consul General in Erbil
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW
Breaking News
Weather News
PKK News Now
Syria News
Iran News
Turkey News
Hatha al-Youm English |
Iraq news in english
© 2011-2019
Hatha al-Youm
Privacy
|
Contact Us
|
Who Us
|
Sitemap
|
English
|
Kurdish
|
Jobs