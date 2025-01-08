Iraq News Now

HomeAl monitorGeneral › Turkey threatens military operation against Syrian Kurdish fighters

Turkey threatens military operation against Syrian Kurdish fighters

Turkey threatens military operation against Syrian Kurdish fighters
Turkey threatens military operation against Syrian Kurdish fighters
2025-01-08 02:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Turkey threatened Tuesday to launch a military operation against Kurdish forces in Syria unless they accepted Ankara's conditions for a "bloodless" transition after the fall of strongman president Bashar al-Assad.

"We will do what's necessary" if the People's Protection Units (YPG) fail to meet Ankara's demands, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told CNNTurk television. Asked what that might entail, he said: "Military operation".

Continue following on Al monitor