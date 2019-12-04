عربي | كوردى


The Legal Committee discusses the Independent High Electoral Commission law

The Legal Committee discusses the Independent High Electoral Commission law
2019/12/04 | 15:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Baghdad - INA



A statement of the Information Department of the House of Representatives that the meeting dealt with reading and discussion of the articles and paragraphs of the draft law, including the mechanism of selection of the Board of Commissioners, number and competencies in addition to the powers of the Council of Commissioners as well as the functions of the electoral district.









All Text here: INA ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW