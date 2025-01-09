Iraq News Now

HomeThe GuardianGeneral › Trump shares inflammatory video with crude reference to Netanyahu

Trump shares inflammatory video with crude reference to Netanyahu

Trump shares inflammatory video with crude reference to Netanyahu
Trump shares inflammatory video with crude reference to Netanyahu
2025-01-09 06:00:09 - From: The Guardian

President-elect’s post featuring economist Jeffrey Sachs comes weeks after Israeli PM claims two had a ‘warm’ chat

Donald Trump has shared inflammatory video content calling Benjamin Netanyahu a “deep, dark son of a bitch” just weeks after the Israeli leader claimed the two had a “very friendly, warm” discussion about hostage negotiations and Syria policy.

The president-elect posted the clip to Truth Social featuring economist Jeffrey Sachs, who accuses Netanyahu of manipulating US foreign policy and orchestrating “endless wars” in the Middle East.

Continue reading...

Continue following on The Guardian