Trump shares inflammatory video with crude reference to Netanyahu

2025-01-09 06:00:09 - From: The Guardian

President-elect’s post featuring economist Jeffrey Sachs comes weeks after Israeli PM claims two had a ‘warm’ chat

Donald Trump has shared inflammatory video content calling Benjamin Netanyahu a “deep, dark son of a bitch” just weeks after the Israeli leader claimed the two had a “very friendly, warm” discussion about hostage negotiations and Syria policy.

The president-elect posted the clip to Truth Social featuring economist Jeffrey Sachs, who accuses Netanyahu of manipulating US foreign policy and orchestrating “endless wars” in the Middle East.

