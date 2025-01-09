Chinese Firm to build Iraq's First Waste-to-Energy Plant

2025-01-09 06:10:23 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Cabinet has approved a high-efficiency waste-to-energy power plant project in Baghdad. The plant, employing advanced incineration technology, will be developed by China's Shanghai SUS Environment Co. Ltd. on a designated plot in Nahrawan District. The National Investment Commission (NIC) has been authorised to issue the investment license and sign the […]

