Basrah crude prices rise over 1% despite global oil decline

2025-01-09 11:00:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/On Thursday, Basrah crude oil prices climbed more than 1%, defying a globaldownturn in oil markets.

Basrah Heavycrude increased by $0.9, or 1.32%, to $73.82 per barrel, while Basrah Mediumcrude climbed by $0.9, or 1.26%, to settle at $77.02 per barrel.

The globaldecline was attributed to rising US fuel inventories, signaling potentialsoftening demand in one of the world’s largest energy markets.

By 04:09 GMT,Brent crude fell by 8 cents to $76.08 per barrel, while US West TexasIntermediate (WTI) futures declined by 11 cents to $73.21 per barrel,representing a 0.1% drop from the previous session.