Was the female German foreign minister blurred out in Syria state visit photos?

2025-01-09 14:00:04 - From: France 24

Following the state visit of the French and German foreign ministers to Syria on January 3, a photo where we see Germany's Annalena Baerbock blurred out in official photos of the visit have started to circulate online. Many claim that the Syrian government was behind these blurred photos, this after Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa declined to shake hands with the female minister during the visit. We tell you more in this edition of Truth or Fake.