Iraqi Kurdistan parliament approves of amendments to land ownership bill

2019/12/04 | 23:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraqi Kurdistan parliament, Erbil, October 2, 2019. Photo: Hemin Hawrami’s Twitter
HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Iraqi Kurdistan Parliament on Wednesday approved amendments to a land ownership bill after it was reviewed and returned to the chamber by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).
The legislation passed with 74 lawmakers voting in favor, NRT TV reported.
The legislation will now be sent to the KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to be signed and implemented by the government.
The parliament approved on the bill on October 30, 2019 but it entered a review process when the government said it wanted to make a number of changes.
The legislation gives rights to those who built houses on municipal land in the past, legalizing their possession of the land and giving them a deed to the property. According to the changes, the owners will not receive any other rights later.
The Parliament also held a first reading on legislation related to narcotics use and trafficking and a second reading on legislation to regulate commercial advertising.
