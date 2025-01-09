Leader Barzani discusses Middle East affairs with new Iranian Consul in Erbil

2025-01-09 20:55:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani met with Faramarz Asadi, the newly appointed Iranian Consul General in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

“The meeting focused on the relationship between the Kurdistan Region and Tehran, as well as the broader developments and situation in the Middle East and the region,” according to a statement from Barzani's office.

“Leader Barzani welcomed Asadi and wished him success in his new role,” the statement continued, adding that both sides emphasized the importance of the relationship between Iran and Kurdistan during their discussions. “They also addressed the general situation and developments in the Middle East and the region as a whole.