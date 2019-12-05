3 Peshmerga forces killed in ISIS attack near Khanaqin

2019/12/05 | 13:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The ISS terrorist group announced that it killed three Kurdish Peshmerga fighters and injured two others in attack near Kullajo district of Khanaqin overnight on Wednesday.
A commander from the area told The Baghdad Post that the terrorists fired multiple rockets at the Peshmerga positions before engaging in a fierce fire exchange.This is the second time in a week that IS attacks the Kurdish forces in the same area. Earlier this week, the militants carried out an attack on Kurdish security forces in Kullajo and killed three personnel.
Following last night’s attack, Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs said in a statement that the attack once again proved the fact that the Islamic State (IS) is not yet defeated, and that international efforts were still needed to eradicate the jihadist group.
