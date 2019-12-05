KRG's Minister Reveals Agreement with Baghdad on Oil, Budget

2019/12/05 | 13:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Minister of Finance and Economy at Kurdistan Region Government, Awat Sheikh Janab, confirmed on Thursday that Erbil has already reached an agreement with Baghdad to deliver 250,000 barrels of oil per day and receive its share from the federal budget of 2020.
During a joint press conference with KRG’s negotiating team, Janab said Erbil and Baghdad have also agreed on a formula for the payment of debts.
Formed by the new cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), the negotiating team has been in talks with the Iraqi counterparts for weeks to find a feasible solution to their prolonged disputes over budget and oil.
Minister Janab pointed out that most of Erbil’s demands have been met in the new 2020’s budget bill.
Now is time for the Kurdish lawmakers to unite and help the approval of the bill at the Iraqi parliament, Janab emphasized.
