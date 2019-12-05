Home › Baghdad Post › France reiterates support to find way out of Iraq crisis

2019/12/05 | 15:25



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian held a phone conversations with Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, UN Special Representative for Iraq and Head of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).He reiterated France’s full support for the Special Representative’s efforts and those of UNAMI, particularly to facilitate an end to the current crisis in Iraq through an inclusive democratic dialogue, which we urge all the parties to engage in.With Iraq going through a period that is decisive for its democratic future, the Minister reaffirmed our condemnation of the excessive and disproportionate use of force against demonstrators and our appeal to the Iraqi authorities to take strong, swift measures in response to the urgency of the situation.The Minister noted that France would continue to mobilize support for resolving the crisis, especially within the Security Council.