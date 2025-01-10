Western and Arab countries across the globe 'want to make sure Syria is

2025-01-10 14:00:05 - From: France 24

Since toppling president Bashar al-Assad, Syria's Islamist-led rulers are to set up an inclusive committee to set up a "national dialogue conference". FRANCE 24's Genie Godula welcomes Dr. Aaron Y. Zelin at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, where he directs the Islamic State Worldwide Activity Map project. Dr. Zelin is also an author, a Visiting Research Scholar in the Department of Politics at Brandeis University and founder of the widely acclaimed website Jihadology.