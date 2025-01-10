Turkey raps France, says US only counterpart in northeast Syria

2025-01-10 17:00:03 - From: Al monitor

Turkey's top diplomat ruled out any role for French troops in Syria Friday, saying Washington was its only interlocutor as US officials sought to head off Turkish military action against Kurdish fighters.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan accused Paris of turning a blind eye to Turkey's own security concerns, and called on France to take back its jihadist nationals jailed in Syria.

Paris and Washington have been hoping to dissuade their NATO ally from escalating an offensive against the Kurdish-led SDF, which helped them defeat the Islamic State group in 2019.