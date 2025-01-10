Towards self-sufficiency: Iraq lays foundation for accelerated gas project with 50 Mmscfd capacity

2025-01-10 17:05:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraq’sDeputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs and Oil Minister, Hayan Abdul Ghani, laidthe foundation stone for the accelerated gas project at the Artawi oil field inBasra province, southern Iraq, with a capacity of 50 million standard cubicfeet per day (Mmscfd).

Speaking at the foundation stoneceremony, Abdul-Ghani stated that the project will add new gas supplies to thenational production network, noting that "it is expected to be completed by2026."

The minister also highlighted theIntegrated Gas Development Project in Basra, one of the “key projects” for gasinvestment, for which the Ministry signed a contract with France’sTotalEnergies to invest 600 Mmscfd from five oil fields in two phases. “Eachphase will have a capacity of 300 Mmscfd… The first phase will be completed inthree years, and the second in five," he explained.

Additionally, Abdul Ghani emphasizedthe ministry’s efforts to accelerate gas investment in line with thegovernment’s program. “This includes a work plan, agreed upon with theimplementing company, TotalEnergies, outside the original contract framework,to address the country's urgent need to sustain power plant operations,” heaffirmed.

The minister pointed out that hisministry is progressing with its developmental gas field projects, alongsideplans to utilize associated gas. Several contracts have been signed with globalgas-specialized companies to develop fields such as Akkas and Mansuriyah, aswell as other fields and exploratory blocks within the fifth, supplementaryfifth, and sixth licensing rounds.

“These efforts, combined withcurrent gas investments, will achieve self-sufficiency in gas production.”

Globally, the country stands as the54th largest gas producer, contributing 0.25% to global output, with theleading producers being the US, Russia, and Iran.