Trump criticizes Iran’s crackdown on protesters

2019/12/05 | 23:00
US President Donald Trump criticized the Iranian

regime due to its crackdown on protesters, saying that it has killed many

Iranians and arrested thousands, AFP reported.He pledged support to the protesters.Trump said earlier that Iran was killing thousands of

people for protesting and urged the world to take more notice.“Not just small numbers which are bad, big numbers

which are really bad, and really big numbers ... It is a terrible thing and the

world has to be watching.”
