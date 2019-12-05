Trump criticizes Iran’s crackdown on protesters

2019/12/05 | 23:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
US President Donald Trump criticized the Iranian
regime due to its crackdown on protesters, saying that it has killed many
Iranians and arrested thousands, AFP reported.He pledged support to the protesters.Trump said earlier that Iran was killing thousands of
people for protesting and urged the world to take more notice.“Not just small numbers which are bad, big numbers
which are really bad, and really big numbers ... It is a terrible thing and the
world has to be watching.”
US President Donald Trump criticized the Iranian
regime due to its crackdown on protesters, saying that it has killed many
Iranians and arrested thousands, AFP reported.He pledged support to the protesters.Trump said earlier that Iran was killing thousands of
people for protesting and urged the world to take more notice.“Not just small numbers which are bad, big numbers
which are really bad, and really big numbers ... It is a terrible thing and the
world has to be watching.”