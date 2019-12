Trump criticizes Iran’s crackdown on protesters

2019/12/05 | 23:00

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-US President Donald Trump criticized the Iranianregime due to its crackdown on protesters, saying that it has killed manyIranians and arrested thousands, AFP reported.He pledged support to the protesters.Trump said earlier that Iran was killing thousands ofpeople for protesting and urged the world to take more notice.“Not just small numbers which are bad, big numberswhich are really bad, and really big numbers ... It is a terrible thing and theworld has to be watching.”