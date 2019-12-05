Halbousi Says Election Commission Members to Be Judges

2019/12/05 | 23:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi said on Thursday
that the members of the Electoral Commission will consist of judges.This comes in accordance with the new law of the commission
recently approved by the parliament.The members will be chosen based on their experience,
Halbousi said, affirming that they would be selected by lot to ensure transparency.
