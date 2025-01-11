Iraq News Now

Basrah crude records weekly gains, mirrors global oil market
2025-01-11 11:35:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Basrah crudeended the week with notable gains as global oil prices climbed.

Basrah Heavy closed Friday’s tradingsession up  $1.9 at $70.19 per barrel, registering aweekly gain of $3.37 or 4.8%.

Similarly, Basrah Medium rose by $1.9to settle at $76.76 per barrel, marking a weekly increase of $4.47 or 4.73%.

Brent crude futures settled up 76cents, or 1%, at $76.92 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude futuressettled up 60 cents, or 0.82%, to $73.92.

