Kurdistan’s Nechirvan Barzani congratulates Lebanese President on his election

2025-01-11 12:37:55 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ President of the KurdistanRegion, Nechirvan Barzani, congratulated Joseph Aoun on his election asPresident of Lebanon, expressing optimism about fostering closer ties betweenKurdistan and Lebanon.

In a statement on X, Barzani said, "Icongratulate His Excellency President General Joseph Aoun on his election asPresident of the Lebanese Republic. I wish him success in leading Lebanontoward stability and prosperity."

Barzani furtheremphasized the Kurdistan Region's commitment to enhancing collaboration withLebanon, underscoring the importance of strengthening relations to advanceshared interests.

Notably, the Lebaneseparliament elected Joseph Aoun on Thursday as the country's new presidentfollowing a second round of voting.

Aoun secured 99 votesout of 128 in the second round, after failing to win the required two-thirdsmajority in the first round of voting.