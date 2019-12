Abd Al-Mahdi, US anti-ISIS coalition envoy talk uprooting terror in Iraq

2019/12/06 | 00:10

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Resigned Prime Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi on Thursdayreceived US Special Envoy for the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS James Jeffreyand his accompanying delegation, the prime minister’s office reported.During the meeting, the discussed collaboration to defeat ISISremnant and the role of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS in supporting theIraq armed forces to end the presence of the terrorist group.The meeting was attended by US Ambassador to Iraq MatthewTueller, the Commanding General of Combined Joint Task Force - OperationInherent Resolve, Lieutenant General Patrick White, and Deputy AssistanceSecretary of Defense for Middle East Michael Patrick Mulroy .The meeting was also attended by a number of Iraqi security,military officials and advisors