عربي | كوردى


Abd Al-Mahdi, US anti-ISIS coalition envoy talk uprooting terror in Iraq

Abd Al-Mahdi, US anti-ISIS coalition envoy talk uprooting terror in Iraq
2019/12/06 | 00:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Resigned Prime Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi on Thursday

received US Special Envoy for the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS James Jeffrey

and his accompanying delegation, the prime minister’s office reported.During the meeting, the discussed collaboration to defeat ISIS

remnant and the role of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS in supporting the

Iraq armed forces to end the presence of the terrorist group.The meeting was attended by US Ambassador to Iraq Matthew

Tueller, the Commanding General of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation

Inherent Resolve, Lieutenant General Patrick White, and Deputy Assistance

Secretary of Defense for Middle East Michael Patrick Mulroy .The meeting was also attended by a number of Iraqi security,

military officials and advisors

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW