Iraq among top five Arab countries in gold reserves, Exceeding 1,000 tons

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, theWorld Gold Council (WGC) announced that Iraq and four other Arab countriespossess more than a thousand tons of global gold reserves.

In its latest data in January2025, the Council stated that “the top five countries: Saudi Arabia, Lebanon,Algeria, Iraq, and Libya, own 1,082 tons.”

“Saudi Arabia leads the Arabcountries with 323.1 tons, followed by Lebanon with 286.8 tons, Algeria with173.6 tons, Iraq with 152.7 tons, and Libya with 146.7 tons,” the WGC noted.

The WGC added that “the UnitedStates continues to top the global ranking for gold reserves, with 8,133.5tons, followed by Germany with 3,351.5 tons, and Italy with 2,451 tons.Meanwhile, Haiti ranked last with just 1.8 tons.”

“Total global gold reservesamount to 36,165 tons, with the Eurozone countries collectively holding 10,770tons,” the WGC noted.

The World Gold Council,headquartered in the United Kingdom, is a leading authority on the factorsinfluencing the gold market. It includes some of the largest gold miningcompanies in the world.