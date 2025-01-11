The Painters’ Market in Baghdad: From vibrant hub to quiet legacy

2025-01-11 17:10:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/The Painters’ market in Baghdad's Karrada district, once a thriving center offine arts, now stands as a treasure trove of creativity. It showcases exquisiteArabic calligraphy, intricate Islamic ornamentation, and paintings representinga diverse range of styles, including realism, impressionism, abstraction, andclassicism.

Baghdad'sPainters' Haven

Establishedin 1975, the market reached its peak in the 1990s, hosting 64 bustling shopsand galleries filled with diverse artwork.

Uday Sharba,who owns a shop in the market, described the site as a harmonious blend of Easternauthenticity and modernist touches inspired by European art schools.

He toldShafaq News, “There are no fixed prices for the paintings, as they are oftencreated based on customer requests, but commercial activity has become limiteddue to the decline in tourism.”

Regardingthe clients, Sharba pointed out that “current buyers of artwork are primarilyconnoisseurs of fine arts, with many favoring Eastern and traditional pieces.However, some paintings incorporate modern artistic elements with designs andcolors reminiscent of European art schools, yet crafted with a local perspective.”

No Longerthe Same Place

Today, thePainters’ market has dwindled to just 15 shops and galleries, grappling with alack of visitors and sluggish commercial activity.

Once anIraqi icon, it now seeks a new outlet amid challenges, with a lack of supportand recognition casting a shadow over one of the Middle East's most significantfine arts landmarks.

MohammedAl-Khafaji told Shafaq News that the market is no longer what it was fourdecades ago, but it still retains the spirit of Iraq’s rich artistic heritage.

He added,“The market holds a significant place in Iraq’s collective artistic memory,particularly as it was once a hub of both artistic and commercial activity. Itwas the largest art market in the Middle East, home to some of the mostrenowned pioneers of Iraqi fine arts.”

Whileartists strive to revive the market through social media, Mohammed Al-Sudani, apainter who has worked in the market for 22 years, accused the Ministry ofCulture of hindering the export of Iraqi paintings.

“Strictregulations are imposed on paintings purchased by foreigners or expatriates,leading to inflated prices and months-long delivery delays, which discouragesmany buyers from making purchases,” he revealed.

Despite thedecline, this narrow alley remains a testament to Iraq’s rich history ofcreativity, preserving a legacy of artistic excellence.