Home › Iraq News › New Theory on the Physics of Consciousness Says: It's the Magnetic fields in the Brain

New Theory on the Physics of Consciousness Says: It's the Magnetic fields in the Brain

2019/12/06 | 03:05



New Theory on the Physics of Consciousness Says: It's the Magnetic fields in the Brain - World News Report - EIN News







































































































































































































Trusted News Since 1995







A service for global professionals



·



Friday, December 6, 2019







·



504,108,674



Articles











·



3+ Million Readers



























News Monitoring and Press Release Distribution Tools















News Topics















Newsletters























Press Releases















Events & Conferences























RSS Feeds















Other Services























Questions?



















































































































(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-New Theory on the Physics of Consciousness Says: It's the Magnetic fields in the Brain - World News Report - EIN NewsTrusted News Since 1995A service for global professionalsFriday, December 6, 2019504,108,674Articles3+ Million ReadersNews Monitoring and Press Release Distribution ToolsNews TopicsNewslettersPress ReleasesEvents & ConferencesRSS FeedsOther ServicesQuestions?