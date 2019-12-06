Home › Iraq Oil Report › IS steps up nighttime assaults near Diyala oil fields

IS steps up nighttime assaults near Diyala oil fields

2019/12/06 | 05:55



On Wednesday, three members of the Peshmerga security forces were killed as they repelled an attack in Dakka, which is an area long under Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) control, east of Kullajo and north of Khanaqin in Diyala province, a senior Peshmerga officer in the area said.



Another eight separate IS assaults in northern Diyala have taken place in the last week alone, killing 14 and injuring 25 members of a variety of Iraqi security forces — including paramilitary groups operating under the government's al-Hashid al-Shabi (Popular Mobilization) program, Peshmerga, and Iraqi Army — according to incident reports gathered from local security officials.



The incidents are part of an uptick in insurgent operations along a corridor of disputed territory stretching across northern Iraq, which is claimed by both the federal government and the KRG.



This content is for registered users. Please login to continue.If you are not a registered user, you may purchase a subscription or sign up for a free trial.







Iraq Oil Report Attribution Policy



All sources quoted or referenced spoke to Iraq Oil Report directly and exclusively, unless stated otherwise. Iraq Oil Report typically grants anonymity to sources that can't speak without risking their personal safety or job security. We only publish information from anonymous sources that we independently corroborate and are important to core elements of the story. We do not provide anonymity to sources whose purpose is to further personal or political agendas.



Iraq Oil Report Commitment to Independence



Iraq Oil Report strives to provide thoroughly vetted reporting and fair-minded analysis that enables readers to understand the dynamic events of Iraq. To meet this goal, we always seek to gather first-hand information on the ground, verify facts from multiple angles, and solicit input from every stakeholder involved in a given story.



We view our independence as an integral piece of our competitive advantage. Whereas many media entities in Iraq are owned or heavily influenced by political parties, Iraq Oil Report is wholly owned by several of its employees. In a landscape that is often polarized and politicized, we are able to gather and corroborate information from an unusually wide array of sources because we can speak with all of them in good faith.



To fund this enterprise, Iraq Oil Report depends on revenue from both advertising and subscriptions. Some of our advertisers and subscribers ‐ including companies, governments, and NGOs ‐ are also subjects of our reporting. Consistent with journalistic best practices, Iraq Oil Report maintains a strict firewall that removes business considerations from editorial decision-making. When we are choosing which stories to report and how to write them, our readers always come first.



















(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Insurgents from the self-proclaimed Islamic State (IS) group have launched a barrage of attacks in the past week, including increasingly complex, multi-pronged, nighttime operations against security forces stationed near the Naftkhana oil fields in northeastern Iraq.On Wednesday, three members of the Peshmerga security forces were killed as they repelled an attack in Dakka, which is an area long under Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) control, east of Kullajo and north of Khanaqin in Diyala province, a senior Peshmerga officer in the area said.Another eight separate IS assaults in northern Diyala have taken place in the last week alone, killing 14 and injuring 25 members of a variety of Iraqi security forces — including paramilitary groups operating under the government's al-Hashid al-Shabi (Popular Mobilization) program, Peshmerga, and Iraqi Army — according to incident reports gathered from local security officials.The incidents are part of an uptick in insurgent operations along a corridor of disputed territory stretching across northern Iraq, which is claimed by both the federal government and the KRG.This content is for registered users. Please login to continue.If you are not a registered user, you may purchase a subscription or sign up for a free trial.Iraq Oil Report Attribution PolicyAll sources quoted or referenced spoke to Iraq Oil Report directly and exclusively, unless stated otherwise. Iraq Oil Report typically grants anonymity to sources that can't speak without risking their personal safety or job security. We only publish information from anonymous sources that we independently corroborate and are important to core elements of the story. We do not provide anonymity to sources whose purpose is to further personal or political agendas.Iraq Oil Report Commitment to IndependenceIraq Oil Report strives to provide thoroughly vetted reporting and fair-minded analysis that enables readers to understand the dynamic events of Iraq. To meet this goal, we always seek to gather first-hand information on the ground, verify facts from multiple angles, and solicit input from every stakeholder involved in a given story.We view our independence as an integral piece of our competitive advantage. Whereas many media entities in Iraq are owned or heavily influenced by political parties, Iraq Oil Report is wholly owned by several of its employees. In a landscape that is often polarized and politicized, we are able to gather and corroborate information from an unusually wide array of sources because we can speak with all of them in good faith.To fund this enterprise, Iraq Oil Report depends on revenue from both advertising and subscriptions. Some of our advertisers and subscribers ‐ including companies, governments, and NGOs ‐ are also subjects of our reporting. Consistent with journalistic best practices, Iraq Oil Report maintains a strict firewall that removes business considerations from editorial decision-making. When we are choosing which stories to report and how to write them, our readers always come first.