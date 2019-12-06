Home › Iraq News › Gas explosion in Iranian Kurdistan kills at least 11, injures dozens

Gas explosion in Iranian Kurdistan kills at least 11, injures dozens

SEQIZ, Iranian Kurdistan,— At least 11 people were killed and dozens were injured in a gas explosion in Iran’s western Kurdistan province (Iranian Kurdistan, Rojhelat) on Thursday, the country’s semi-official Mehr news agency quoted a provincial emergency official as saying.



“At least 11 people were killed and unfortunately five children were among them when the gas explosion occurred at a wedding hall at night at Saqqez city,” Mehr reported, adding that dozens were injured when trying to escape.



Mehr said rescue teams and ambulances had been dispatched to the scene.



According to the official, the injured people were hospitalized.



Iran’s Kurdish minority live mainly in the west and north-west of the country. They experience discrimination in the enjoyment of their religious, economic and cultural rights.



Estimate to over 12 million Kurds live in Iranian Kurdistan (Rojhelat).



