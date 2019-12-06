Explosion at Iranian Kurdish Wedding Kills 12 People

2019/12/06 | 19:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
An explosion rocked a wedding party in Iranian Kurdish city of Saqiz overnight Thursday, killing at least 12 people celebrating there.According to the information, also 100 people were injured after a large Gas cylinder exploded at the hall’s kitchen.Among the victims are women and children.
