Explosion at Iranian Kurdish Wedding Kills 12 People
2019/12/06 | 19:20
 An explosion rocked a wedding party in Iranian Kurdish city of Saqiz overnight Thursday, killing at least 12 people celebrating there.According to the information, also 100 people were injured after a large Gas cylinder exploded at the hall’s kitchen.Among the victims are women and children.







