Turkiye “neutralizes” nine PKK members in northern Iraq, Syria

2025-01-12 17:45:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Turkishforces “neutralized” nine members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) innorthern Iraq and Syria, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

The term “neutralize” is commonly used byTurkish authorities to indicate that the individuals were either killed,captured, or surrendered during military operations.

On X, the ministry stated, “Three PKKterrorists were targeted in the Operation Claw-Lock and Matin [Mountain] regionsof northern Iraq.”

“An additional six were neutralized inthe Euphrates Shield and Peace Spring operation zones in northern Syria,” theministry noted.

The Ministry emphasized that the “fightagainst terrorism will continue,” reaffirming Turkiye’s commitment tocombatting terrorist groups in the region.

Yesterday, Turkish forces “neutralized” 11 PKK members in the Hakurk, Matin, and Gara regions of northern Iraq.

Since the beginning ofJanuary, the Turkish forces have neutralized more than 45 PKK fighters. In 2024, Turkiyeneutralized about 3,000. “3,038 terrorists were neutralized, 1,330caves/shelters were destroyed, and 2,450 weapons and more than 910,000 piecesof ammunition were seized,” the ministry said.

PKK is designated a terroristorganization by the US, and the EU.