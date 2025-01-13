Iraq Launches National Cybersecurity Centre

2025-01-13 06:00:24 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mohammed S. Al-Sudani inaugurated Iraq's Cybersecurity Centre, a key initiative under the Ministry of Interior. During a tour of the facility, Al-Sudani reviewed its operations and received briefings from staff on its national significance. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to strengthening cybersecurity measures, emphasising […]

