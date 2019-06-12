Home › Iraq News › Baghdad shooting: Fifteen dead after gunman opens fire on protesters, officials say

Baghdad shooting: Fifteen dead after gunman opens fire on protesters, officials say

Protesters fearing for their lives ran from Khilani Square after unknown assailants fired live ammunition from cars.



























































































































































Security and medical officials said at least two of the dead were police officers.











































































































































Sixty others were also wounded in the shooting near Tahrir Square, the capital’s main protest camp.







































































































































It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the shooting.











































































































































































Iraqi protesters take cover behind a barricade on Al-Jumhuriya Bridge during an anti-government demonstration in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on 25 October, 2019.











AFP/Getty



































Protesters push down concrete walls during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad.











Reuters



































Anti-government protesters try to break into the provincial council building during a demonstration in Basra.











AP



































Iraqi women protesters march with national flags during an anti-government demonstration in the central holy shrine city of Najaf.











AFP/Getty



































An Iraqi protester uses a mobile phone to take a selfie photo with an army soldier standing atop a humvee during a demonstration outside the local government headquarters in the southern city of Basra.











AFP/Getty



































Iraqi protesters gather during an anti-government demonstration at the burning local government headquarters in Nasiriyah, the capital of Iraq's southern province of Dhi Qar.











AFP/Getty



































Iraqi protesters wave a national flag as they stand atop the gatehouse to the local government headquarters in the southern city of Basra.











AFP/Getty



































An Iraqi protester throws back a tear gas canister fired by security forces amid clashes during an anti-government demonstration in Baghdad.











AFP/Getty



































Iraqi protesters carry away an injured protester following clashes during an anti-government demonstration in Baghdad.











AFP/Getty



































Iraqi security forces stand guard on Al-Jumhuriya Bridge during an anti-government demonstration in Baghdad.











AFP/Getty



































Anti-government protesters gather in Tahrir Square during a demonstration in central Baghdad.











AP



































The burning local government headquarters in Nasiriyah, the capital of Iraq's southern province of Dhi Qar.











AFP/Getty



































Protesters take cover behind a concrete barricade during a demonstration in Baghdad.











AFP/Getty



































Iraqi paramedics help injured protesters in Baghdad.











AFP/Getty



































Iraqi protesters gather in Baghdad.











AFP/Getty



































An Iraqi protester takes cover between concrete barricades in Baghdad.











AFP/Getty



































Protesters take cover from teargas canisters fired by security forces in Baghdad.











AFP/Getty























































The attack came as anti-government demonstrators occupied parts of Jumhuriya, Sinak and Ahar bridges in a stand-off with security forces on Friday.























































































































































One protester said: “We are under live fire now with electric power cut, the wounded and martyrs are here and the bullets were fired in Sinak Bridge.”























































































































































The attacks come a day after a string of suspicious stabbings left at least 13 wounded in Tahrir Square.







































































































































Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands injured since anti-government demonstrations started in early October.























































































































































More than a dozen members of the security forces have also been killed in the clashes.











































































































































Iraqi prime minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said he would resign last week after months of protests.







































































































































Iraq’s top Shia Muslim cleric said a new prime minister must be chosen without foreign interference in an apparent nod to Iranian influence after the shootings on Friday night.







































































































































Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani’s comments followed reports that a senior Iranian commander had been in Baghdad this week to rally support for a new government that would continue to serve Shia Iran’s interests.















































He has repeatedly condemned the killing of unarmed protesters and has also urged demonstrators to remain peaceful and stop saboteurs turning their opposition violent.















































Additional reporting by agencies































































