EIA: Iraq's exports to the US nearly 80 million barrels of oil in 2024

2025-01-13 14:05:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported,on Monday, the exported crude oil quantity from Iraq to the US over the firstten months of 2024.

According to the EIA data, Iraq's oil exports to the USduring that period amounted to 79.416 million barrels.

In October, Iraq exported roughly 6.89 million barrels ofoil and derivatives, a decrease from 9.625 million barrels in September.

Of Iraq's total oil exports to the US in October, crude oilaccounted for 5.19 million barrels, while the remaining 1.7 million barrelswere derivatives, including 1.695 million barrels of non-condensed oils and5,000 barrels of residual fuel oil.

In recent years, Iraqi oil exports to the U.S. have shown anotable increase, with monthly export figures occasionally reaching recordlevels.