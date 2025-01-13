Kurdistan President’s visit to Baghdad: moving beyond traditional political rhetoric

2025-01-13 17:05:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The visit of Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzanito Baghdad signaled a push for comprehensive dialogue to address longstandingdisputes between Erbil and Baghdad, an advisor to the Kurdistan presidency saidon Monday.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Khairi Bozani, a senior advisor in theKurdistan Region presidency, described the visit as both symbolic andstrategically timed. “President Barzani’s visit holds substantial importance,coming at the start of a new year fraught with challenges, and placing complexissues on the table for discussion between Erbil and Baghdad,” he said.

Bozani emphasized that the visit is more than a routine event inrelations between the two governments. “It symbolizes the intricate and oftencontentious relationship between the federal government and the KurdistanRegion, marked by diverging interests and priorities.”

During his meetings with top Iraqi officials, including the President,Prime Minister, Parliament Speaker, judiciary leaders, and the Federal SupremeCourt, Barzani underscored the importance of institutional dialogue as the onlypath to resolving disputes.

In this regard, Bozani noted that the discussions focused on severalcontentious issues, including the federal budget, salaries of Kurdistan Regionemployees, the allocation of financial and oil revenues, management of bordercrossings, and the implementation of Article 140 of the constitution, whichaddresses disputed territories.

The timing of Barzani’s visit, according to Bozani, is critical givenregional and international developments. “These dynamics underscore theimportance of internal dialogue in Iraq, which faces mounting challenges in itsregional environment. Iraq is at a crossroads: either strengthen its internalfront through consensus among its components or remain fragmented, leaving itvulnerable to external pressures,” he said.

Asked if the visit hinges on moving beyond traditional politicalrhetoric and toward the tangible implementation of agreements, the Kurdishofficial explained, “People in the Kurdistan Region are no longer interested innew political statements. They demand concrete solutions that guarantee theirbasic rights, such as salary disbursement and improved services, and that iswhat the president is seeking to achieve” he said.