Iraq's largest oil producer: Basra Oil Company exports over 3M bpd

2025-01-13 21:05:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Basra Oil Company,Iraq's largest oil producer, announced that the average daily export of Iraqicrude oil through Basra ports in the northern Gulf exceeds 3 million barrels.

The company's general director,Bassim Abdul Karim Al-Shamkhani, stated, “The available production capacity ofcrude oil in the company’s fields is 3.35 million barrels per day (bpd),”adding, “However, the current production capacity stands at 2.9 million bpd, inline with the voluntary production cuts agreed upon by OPEC and its allies.”

"Iraq is committed to thisagreement.”

Notably, Iraq is currently executingnumerous oil projects in partnership with major global oil companies to boostcrude oil and gas production, aiming to meet local consumption needs,particularly securing sustainable fuel for electricity generation plants and petrochemicalprojects.