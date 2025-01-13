Iraq’s Electricity Minister with Iranian counterpart: Boosting electricity line efficiency on the table

2025-01-13 21:05:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, IraqiMinister of Electricity Ziad Ali Fadhil met with his Iranian counterpart, AbbasAliabadi, in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, to discuss improving the efficiency ofelectricity transmission lines connecting the two countries.

The discussions, attended by seniorofficials and energy experts from both countries, focused on key topics relatedto energy cooperation. “The meeting centered on evaluating the performance ofthe electricity transmission lines connecting the two countries—specificallythe Mersad, Karkheh, and Khorramshahr lines—and exploring ways to improve theirefficiency and ensure stable operation,” according to a statement from theIraqi Ministry of Electricity.

Fadhil and Aliabadi's talksreportedly follow a recent visit by an Iraqi government delegation to Iran,which resulted in the partial resumption of electricity supply to Iraq via thementioned transmission lines, with supply increasing from 626 MW to 700 MW overthe past two days.

Regarding gas supplies, Fadhil urgedhis Iranian counterpart to adhere to the bilateral agreement on supplying gasto Iraqi power plants, emphasizing “the need for stable gas deliveries toensure the continuous operation of power stations and meet the public’selectricity demands until Iraq’s national gas investment projects arecompleted,” as per the statement.