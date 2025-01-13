Nechirvan Barzani and Al-Ameri discuss political and security cooperation between Erbil and Baghdad

2025-01-13 23:40:24 - From: Shafaq News

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met on Monday evening inBaghdad with Hadi Al-Ameri, Secretary-General of the Badr Organization, todiscuss political and security cooperation between Erbil and Baghdad.

A statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government, received by Shafaq NewsAgency, said the meeting underscored the importance of joint efforts to addressthe challenges facing Iraq, emphasizing the need to strengthen dialogue amongall political parties to achieve a shared national vision that supports thecountry's stability and progress.

The two sides also agreed, according to the statement, on the importance ofcontinued cooperation and coordination among Iraqi factions to ensure unity,enhance national spirit, and overcome conflicts in a way that protects theinterests of the Iraqi people in all its components.

The meeting also covered the latest regional developments, particularly thechanges in Syria and their implications, along with other issues of mutualconcern, the statement added.