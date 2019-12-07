Home › Iraq News › Park Hyatt Siem Reap awards EGBOK with USD 30,000 through the philanthropic Hyatt Community Grant Campaign

Park Hyatt Siem Reap awards EGBOK with USD 30,000 through the philanthropic Hyatt Community Grant Campaign

2019/12/07 | 16:05



Park Hyatt Siem Reap awards EGBOK with USD 30,000 through the philanthropic Hyatt Community Grant Campaign - World News Report - EIN News







































































































































































































Trusted News Since 1995







A service for global professionals



·



Saturday, December 7, 2019







·



504,255,784



Articles











·



3+ Million Readers



























News Monitoring and Press Release Distribution Tools















News Topics















Newsletters























Press Releases















Events & Conferences























RSS Feeds















Other Services























Questions?



















































































































(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Park Hyatt Siem Reap awards EGBOK with USD 30,000 through the philanthropic Hyatt Community Grant Campaign - World News Report - EIN NewsTrusted News Since 1995A service for global professionalsSaturday, December 7, 2019504,255,784Articles3+ Million ReadersNews Monitoring and Press Release Distribution ToolsNews TopicsNewslettersPress ReleasesEvents & ConferencesRSS FeedsOther ServicesQuestions?