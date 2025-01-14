Nechirvan Barzani and Al-Khazali agree on strengthen cooperation to face challenges

2025-01-14 02:25:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met on Mondayevening with Qais Al-Khazali, the Secretary-General of the “Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq”,to discuss a range of domestic and foreign issues.

The media office of the Kurdistan Region Presidency stated in a pressrelease received by Shafaq News Agency, that both sides emphasized the importanceof enhancing cooperation among all Iraqi parties to maintain security andstability in the country.

They also discussed the need for joint efforts to protect Iraq from theregional impacts.

The two sides agreed on the necessity of keeping Iraq away from regionalconflicts and stressed the importance of national unity to confront bothinternal and external challenges, according to the statement.