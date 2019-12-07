عربي | كوردى


ISIS attack kills 5 militiamen in Kirkuk

ISIS attack kills 5 militiamen in Kirkuk
2019/12/07 | 18:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ISIS gunmen attacked an IMIS-affiliated unit in Kirkuk amid a general uptick in terrorist attacks in the region. In response, Prime Minister of Iraq’s caretaker government, Adil Abdul Mahdi, has ordered an anti-ISIS operation in three provinces.



The latest incident reportedly occurred Saturday morning in the Danadish area of Kirkuk’s Hawija district. ISIS militants took advantage of adverse weather conditions and attacked a unit of the 56th Brigades of the Shia-majority militias, also known as the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).



“The attack resulted in deaths of two IMIS members, and wounded three others,” a source said.



Just a day earlier, an explosion rocked the city of Kirkuk, targeting a police car, killing at least one officer.



The province, which is part of disputed territories between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Federal Government of Iraq, has witnessed a series of attacks since last week.



Multiple ISIS attacks have occurred in the northern parts of Diyala province as well, on both the KRG-controlled and Iraqi sides. The Peshmerga forces deployed reinforcements to the area to bolster defenses against further assaults.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW