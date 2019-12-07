عربي | كوردى


US Urges Iraq to Protect Protesters

2019/12/07 | 18:40
US Embassy in Baghdad denounced the Friday attack on protesters in central Baghdad and urged the government to take immediate actions to protect the protesters.“Last night's wanton violence against unarmed demonstrators was appalling and horrific. Peaceful demonstrators must have the right to express their views without risk of harm and the Iraqi government has an obligation to protect them,” the embassy said.“Call on the government to take additional steps to protect the demonstrators and hold the perpetrators of last night's attacks accountable,” it added.Overnight on Friday, a group of armed men attacked the peaceful protesters in central Baghdad and killed over a dozen people, including three police officers.





