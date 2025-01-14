ISX trades $51 million worth of shares in December

2025-01-14 15:15:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) announced thetrading of 57 billion shares worth over 55 billion dinars (about $42 million)in December.

ISX reported that it conducted 20 trading sessions in December, with 74out of 104 listed companies participating in the trades.

“The total shares traded were 57,862,320,000, valued at 55,652,595,000dinars ($42,726,177), through 15,136 transactions. The ISX60 price index closedat 1,073 points, reflecting a 4% increase compared to its closing in the previoussession.”

The Iraq Stock Exchange operates five trading sessions weekly fromSunday to Thursday and lists 104 joint-stock companies representing sectorsincluding banking, telecommunications, industry, agriculture, insurance,financial investment, tourism, and hotels.