PM Barzani meets PMF Leader to discuss regional security coordination

2025-01-14 18:15:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani met with the head of the Popular MobilizationForces (PMF), Falih Al-Fayyad, to discuss the current situation anddevelopments in Iraq and the region.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan RegionalGovernment, the meeting underscored the importance of enhancing securitycoordination between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government, with theaim of preserving security and stability at both the local and regional levels.

Earlier, Major GeneralTahsin al-Khafaji, spokesperson for the Joint Operations Command (JOC), toldShafaq News Agency, thatoperations rooms have been established in key locations, including Kirkuk, theKurdistan Region, Nineveh, and Khanaqin, to ensure seamless coordinationbetween Iraqi federal forces and the Peshmerga.

Al-Khafaji praised “thecollaboration with Kurdistan’s security forces, including the Asayish, and intelligencesharing has significantly contributed to the dismantling of sleeper cells andthe prevention of ISIS’s resurgence.”

Recently, severaljoint operations have been carried out between the Peshmerga and the Iraqi Armyagainst remnants of ISIS, particularly in areas of mutual interest.