Home › Baghdad Post › Trump vows to bring all Americans wrongfully detained in Iran

Trump vows to bring all Americans wrongfully detained in Iran

2019/12/07 | 23:20



US President Donald Trump said the United States "will not rest until we bring every American wrongfully detained in Iran and around the world back home to their loved ones!".







This comes after a prisoner swap took place between the US and Iran earlier on Saturday.







"Taken during the Obama Administration (despite $150 Billion gift), returned during the Trump Administration. Thank you to Iran on a very fair negotiation. See, we can make a deal together!"











(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-US President Donald Trump said the United States "will not rest until we bring every American wrongfully detained in Iran and around the world back home to their loved ones!".This comes after a prisoner swap took place between the US and Iran earlier on Saturday."Taken during the Obama Administration (despite $150 Billion gift), returned during the Trump Administration. Thank you to Iran on a very fair negotiation. See, we can make a deal together!"