Ukrainian doctor moves to Kobani to help locals affected by war

2019/12/07 | 23:40



Turkey launched an offensive in northern Syria on Oct. 9, leading to mass displacements and deaths of civilians. The operation prompted many cross-border humanitarian organizations to leave the area.



There is a lack of humanitarian support in Kobani, especially after the United States withdrew from the area in October, and Syrian soldiers and the Russian Military Police entered the region.



Dr. Eliana Sahin told Kurdistan 24 that her decision to open a clinic in Kobani was influenced by her husband, who relayed to her the shortage of doctors in the city.



“I thought about his suggestion. I moved to Kobani, and I do not regret my decision,” she stated.



Sahin’s clinic has been open for the past three months, despite Turkey’s military offensive.



“The incidents of the past two months have been disastrous. Like any other Syrian here, I am with the people with all my heart, and I hope the ongoing oppression and violence will end soon. I will stay longer since I like it here,” she said.



Just like other foreigners that traveled to Syria to help the Kurds, Sahin showed her appreciation for the Kurdish struggle.



“To support the Kurds, I would like to say, the people here are ready to sacrifice for their homeland and the freedom of their next generations. Therefore, the neighboring states do not support them and cause them troubles.



“The Kurdish people are seeking their rights, they must find real partners to resolve the Kurdish question, stand in solidarity, and support their interests,” she added.



“I am confident that their sacrifices will not be in vain, and Ukraine will support them [the Kurds].”



Sahin said the world “must stand against the atrocities committed by Turkey against the Kurds.”



Having visited the Kurdistan Region in the past, Sahin said she hopes the war in Syria ends soon, and people can live safely like those in the Kurdistan Region, and rebuild their land and prosper economically.



Editing by Karzan Sulaivany



