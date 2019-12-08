Esper refers to Tehran's 'efforts to destabilize' region

2019/12/08 | 01:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper referred to Teheran's "efforts to destabilize" the region in a speech at the Reagan National Defence Forum, the Straits Times reported.
Esper said earlier on Friday "I want to have sufficient forces there to make sure" the US does not get into an armed conflict with Iran.
John Rood, the Pentagon’s No. 3 official, said earlier that the US has concerns about Iran’s behaviors. Other Pentagon officials said that an Iranian would possibly take place.The possible attacks will be launched against forces and interests of the United States in the Middle East, two US officials said.Officials told CNN that the these warnings are based on credible intelligence information gathered by a military-linked agency during the past week.The two officials said that the past few days have witnessed moves by Iranian forces and weapons.
