Home › INA › IHCHR condemns the attack on protesters in Sinak and Khilani

IHCHR condemns the attack on protesters in Sinak and Khilani

2019/12/08 | 07:05



INA – BAGHDAD







Iraqi High Commissioner for Human Rights - IHCHR expressed sadness for targeting peaceful demonstrators in Khilani Square and Sinak Bridge, describing the targeting as amounting to terrorist crimes.







"While we strongly condemn the targeting of peaceful protesters with live bullets, which has claimed the lives of (9) demonstrators, and wounded (85) civilians and (15) security forces, the Command of Baghdad Ops, and the security forces tasked to provide protection for the demonstration squares in Baghdad must arrest the criminals who caused this heinous criminal act, which amounts to terrorist crimes, according to the Iraqi Anti-Terrorism Law No. (13) for the year (2005), as well as revealing the identity of the perpetrators, and referring them to the judiciary to meet their just punishment.























