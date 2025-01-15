UK, Iraq announce $15bn Trade and Investment Partnership

2025-01-15 05:15:23 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Ministers Keir Starmer and Mohammed S. Al-Sudani have unveiled an ambitious £12.3 billion [$15 billion] UK-Iraq trade and investment package aimed at enhancing prosperity and bilateral economic ties. The agreement represents over a tenfold increase in trade compared to last year and underscores both nations' commitment to strategic collaboration across key […]

