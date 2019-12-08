Home › INA › Abdul-Mahdi receives the US special envoy for the international coalition against Daesh

Abdul-Mahdi receives the US special envoy for the international coalition against Daesh

2019/12/08 | 14:40



Baghdad - INA







Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi received the US State Department's Special Envoy for the International Alliance against Daesh Jim Jeffrey and the accompanying delegation that includes the US ambassador to Iraq Matthew Toller, the commander of the international coalition forces in Iraq and Syria Patrick White and Deputy Secretary of Defense for Middle East Affairs Chris Meyer.







According to the statement of the Information Office of the Prime Minister that I received, during the meeting they discussed continued cooperation in facing Daesh remnants and support for the international coalition for Iraq and its armed forces to eliminate the presence of Dsesh, especially the situations in Syria and the region, current developments in Iraq and the government's efforts to maintain security and stability.



















(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Baghdad - INAPrime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi received the US State Department's Special Envoy for the International Alliance against Daesh Jim Jeffrey and the accompanying delegation that includes the US ambassador to Iraq Matthew Toller, the commander of the international coalition forces in Iraq and Syria Patrick White and Deputy Secretary of Defense for Middle East Affairs Chris Meyer.According to the statement of the Information Office of the Prime Minister that I received, during the meeting they discussed continued cooperation in facing Daesh remnants and support for the international coalition for Iraq and its armed forces to eliminate the presence of Dsesh, especially the situations in Syria and the region, current developments in Iraq and the government's efforts to maintain security and stability.