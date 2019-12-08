عربي | كوردى


UN warns violence risks placing Iraq on dangerous trajectory

2019/12/08
Denouncing attacks against Baghdad protesters, UN warns

‘violence risks placing Iraq on dangerous

trajectory’7 December

2019The top UN official in Iraq has

strongly condemned the shooting of unarmed protesters in

Baghdad on Friday night, which left a high number of deaths

and injuries among innocent citizens, calling for the

perpetrators to be “identified and brought to justice

without delay”. “The

deliberate killing of unarmed protesters by armed elements

is nothing less than an atrocity against

the people of Iraq,” said Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the

Secretary-General's Special Representative in the

crisis-gripped country. She also urged Iraqi Armed Forces

to spare no effort to protect the peaceful protesters from

violence by armed elements operating outside State control,

and at the same time called on peaceful protesters to

cooperate constructively to ensure the peaceful protests can

be duly protected. New reports from the region put

Friday's death toll in the dozens with more than 100 injured

during nighttime attacks by unidentified gunmen that

targeted anti-Government demonstrators in central Baghdad.





“Acts of violence that are gang-driven, arising from

external loyalties, politically motivated or intended to

settle scores, risk placing Iraq on a dangerous

trajectory,” said Ms. Hennis-Plasschaert, who also heads

up the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI). It was essential, she

underscored, “to join hands in defending fundamental

rights, such as the right to peaceful assembly and freedom

of speech.” Finally, the UN envoy expressed her deepest

condolences to the families of those who lost their lives

and wished the injured a speedy recovery. ‘Rightful

demands for reform’ Briefing the UN Security Council via teleconference

from the Iraqi capital just four days ago, Ms.

Hennis-Plasschaert said that “out of love for their

homeland”, thousands of Iraqis have taken to the streets,

asking for their country to reach its “full potential for

the benefit of all Iraqis”. “However,” she lamented

“they are paying an unimaginable price for their voices to

be heard”, pointing out that since 1 October, more than

400 people have been killed and more than 19,000 injured.

She explained that although today’s youth had no

recollection of life under the former dictator Saddam

Hussein, they are aware of what was promised after his death

and “through the power of connectivity, they know

perfectly well that a better future is possible”.

Noting that most protesters were peacefully seeking a

better life, the Special Representative stressed that “it

is the primary responsibility of the State to protect its

people”, spelling out that all forms of violence are

intolerable and must not distract from “the rightful

demands for reform”. The UNAMI head argued that the country was

as at a crossroads that could not be resolved by “buying

time with band-aid solutions and coercive measures”.

She called on Iraqis to build a sovereign, stable,

inclusive and prosperous country: “Now is the time to

act”, Ms. Hennis-Plasschaert said, wrapping up her Council

briefing. “The great hopes of so many Iraqis call for

bold, forward thinking”.



