UN warns violence risks placing Iraq on dangerous trajectory

2019/12/08 | 15:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Sunday, 8 December 2019, 3:19 pmPress Release: United NationsDenouncing attacks against Baghdad protesters, UN warns'violence risks placing Iraq on dangeroustrajectory'7 December2019The top UN official in Iraq hasstrongly condemned the shooting of unarmed protesters inBaghdad on Friday night, which left a high number of deathsand injuries among innocent citizens, calling for theperpetrators to be "identified and brought to justicewithout delay". "Thedeliberate killing of unarmed protesters by armed elementsis nothing less than an atrocity againstthe people of Iraq," said Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, theSecretary-General's Special Representative in thecrisis-gripped country. She also urged Iraqi Armed Forcesto spare no effort to protect the peaceful protesters fromviolence by armed elements operating outside State control,and at the same time called on peaceful protesters tocooperate constructively to ensure the peaceful protests canbe duly protected. New reports from the region putFriday's death toll in the dozens with more than 100 injuredduring nighttime attacks by unidentified gunmen thattargeted anti-Government demonstrators in central Baghdad."Acts of violence that are gang-driven, arising fromexternal loyalties, politically motivated or intended tosettle scores, risk placing Iraq on a dangeroustrajectory," said Ms. Hennis-Plasschaert, who also headsup the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI). It was essential, sheunderscored, "to join hands in defending fundamentalrights, such as the right to peaceful assembly and freedomof speech." Finally, the UN envoy expressed her deepestcondolences to the families of those who lost their livesand wished the injured a speedy recovery. 'Rightfuldemands for reform' Briefing the UN Security Council via teleconferencefrom the Iraqi capital just four days ago, Ms.Hennis-Plasschaert said that "out of love for theirhomeland", thousands of Iraqis have taken to the streets,asking for their country to reach its "full potential forthe benefit of all Iraqis". "However," she lamented"they are paying an unimaginable price for their voices tobe heard", pointing out that since 1 October, more than400 people have been killed and more than 19,000 injured.She explained that although today's youth had norecollection of life under the former dictator SaddamHussein, they are aware of what was promised after his deathand "through the power of connectivity, they knowperfectly well that a better future is possible".Noting that most protesters were peacefully seeking abetter life, the Special Representative stressed that "itis the primary responsibility of the State to protect itspeople", spelling out that all forms of violence areintolerable and must not distract from "the rightfuldemands for reform". The UNAMI head argued that the country wasas at a crossroads that could not be resolved by "buyingtime with band-aid solutions and coercive measures".She called on Iraqis to build a sovereign, stable,inclusive and prosperous country: "Now is the time toact", Ms. Hennis-Plasschaert said, wrapping up her Councilbriefing. "The great hopes of so many Iraqis call forbold, forward thinking".