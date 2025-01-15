Falcon Group marks anniversary of CEO, daughter killed in Iranian strike

2025-01-15 14:55:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, employees of Falcon Group markedthe first anniversary of the tragic death of their CEO, Peshraw Dizayee, andhis young daughter, who were killed in an Iranian missile strike in early 2024.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that company staff ofFalcon Group, the company behind Erbil's landmark Empire project, gathered thismorning at a memorial erected at the site of the incident, draped in blackcloth, laid wreaths, lit candles in memory of the victims, and observed aminute of silence to honor those who lost their lives in the attack.

In mid-January 2024, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary GuardCorps (IRGC) launched a barrage of ballistic missiles targeting civilian areasin Erbil, killing and injuring ten civilians.

The IRGC claimed responsibility for the attack, stating in apress release that the strikes were “in retaliation for crimes committed by theZionist regime [Israel] against the Islamic Republic.”

The statement added that the missiles targeted a “primaryMossad spy center in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq,” accusing it of “orchestratingespionage and terror operations in the region,” particularly against Iran.

In response, the Kurdistan Region Security Council condemnedthe attack at the time, calling it a “flagrant violation of the sovereignty” ofboth the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

The Iraqi government also denounced the missile strike,labeling it an “act of aggression” against Iraq’s sovereignty and its people,as well as a violation of good neighborly relations and regional security.