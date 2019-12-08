Home › Baghdad Post › Netanyahu: It seems Baghdad attack carried out by Iraqi Shi'ite militias

2019/12/08 | 17:25







(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opened the cabinet meeting on Sunday afternoon with the statement that the attack that occurred in Baghdad on Saturday, which killed more than 20 Iraqi protesters, seems to have been carried out by Iraqi Shi'ite militias."There is a growing number of signs that point to the murderous attack in Baghdad as having been carried out by the Iraqi Shi'ite militias, directly under the guidance of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards," he said."At this time, facing this murder, we must increase pressure on Iran," Netanyahu said. "This is what I call on European countries to do. I wish to clarify, with or without the European countries, Israel will not allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons under any circumstances."Before the start of the meeting, Justice Minister Amir Ohana said that the only way to form a government is if Blue and White leader Benny Gantz "releases himself from Yair Lapid and Ofer Shelach's stranglehold and the Yesh Atid faction, which holds a significant seat in the Blue and White Party, and by Wednesday night, we have a government."